Benfica’s Prestianni responds decisively to racism allegations involving Vini Jr., Real Madrid

It’s unfortunate when tensions on the field escalate into altercations as a result of verbal exchanges. This issue transcends soccer, appearing in various sports disciplines, but the recent incident between Benfica‘s standout player Gianluca Prestianni and Real Madrid‘s star Vinicius Jr. marks an unsavory escalation beyond mere competitive boasts.

Vinicius Jr. has accused Prestianni of making racist remarks, an allegation that sheds light on his abrupt exit after netting the decisive goal in Real Madrid‘s Champions League triumph. Following these allegations, Prestianni broke his silence with a statement on his Instagram page.

Benfica subsequently released a video through their official channels suggesting that Real Madrid’s players could not have overheard what Prestianni allegedly said to Vinicius Jr, despite Federico Valverde stood up for Vini. In parallel tweets, the Argentine athlete vehemently addressed and refuted the racism accusations.

“If they claim I SUPPOSEDLY made a racist comment to Vinicius Junior, why didn’t anyone react? Accusing someone of something so grave is not right, especially when it’s unfounded,“ Prestianni asserted on X from his verified account.

Vinicius Jr claims Gianluca Prestianni racially abused him in Real Madrid’s win vs Benfica

Prestianni issues additional remarks

Beyond his immediate response, Prestianni further accused detractors of fabricating falsehoods, explaining that covering his mouth with his jersey represents standard behavior among professional soccer players.

“Everyone criticizing me for covering my mouth, when they know all soccer players do this to speak. Stop trying to concoct something out of nothing,” Prestianni commented on X.

Vini Jr.’s prior encounters with racism

In 2023, Vini Jr. faced a harrowing episode involving racial abuse by some Atletico Madrid ultras, both inside and outside the stadium. Those involved received suspended jail sentences in June 2025 for hanging an effigy of Vinicius from a bridge near Real Madrid’s training ground in early 2023.

Such incidents, including those directed at Vinicius and other players throughout soccer history, have sparked significant debate about handling these situations. This debate extends to the responses from UEFA and the referees. Consequently, the current incident will be investigated similarly to the Atletico Madrid supporters’ case to uncover the truth.

