Philadelphia Phillies spring training schedule: Complete list of preseason games

In Clearwater’s warm light, the Philadelphia Phillies begin outlining a new season, with stars like Bryce Harper returning to the field where timing, health, and quiet expectations first take shape beneath the Florida sun.
Spring results rarely decide anything, yet each inning offers clues. MLB prospects push for roles, veterans refine routines and coaches weigh small details that can echo far beyond February box scores and into the long rhythm of summer.
As March advances, exhibition rhythms slowly give way to consequence. What starts as preparation turns toward anticipation, leaving behind fragments of promise that suggest how their season might unfold once the games begin to count.
Philadelphia Phillies spring training 2026 schedule
- Feb. 21 — at Toronto Blue Jays (Grapefruit League opener)
- Feb. 22 — vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (first home game)
- Feb. 23 — at Washington Nationals
- Feb. 24 — at Miami Marlins
- Feb. 25 — vs. Detroit Tigers
- Feb. 26 — vs. Washington Nationals
- Feb. 27 — at Detroit Tigers
- Feb. 28 — at Toronto Blue Jays
- Mar. 1 — vs. New York Yankees
- Mar. 2 — off / travel day (typical in spring schedules)
- Mar. 3 — at Tampa Bay Rays
- Mar. 4 — vs. Team Canada (World Baseball Classic exhibition)
- Mar. 5 — vs. Boston Red Sox
- Mar. 7 — vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- Mar. 8 — at Minnesota Twins
- Mar. 9 — at Boston Red Sox
- Mar. 10 — vs. New York Yankees
- Mar. 12 — vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- Mar. 13 — vs. Baltimore Orioles
- Mar. 15 — vs. Atlanta Braves
- Mar. 17 — vs. Minnesota Twins (St. Patrick’s Day game)
- Mar. 19 — vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- Mar. 20 — vs. Detroit Tigers
- Mar. 23 — vs. Tampa Bay Rays (final spring game)
When is MLB Opening Day for the Phillies?
For the Phillies, spring training ultimately marches toward a specific moment on the calendar: Opening Day on March 26, 2026. On that Thursday, the regular season officially begins at Citizens Bank Park, where they will welcome the Texas Rangers for a home opener.
Matt Strahm of the Phillies during the National League Division Series in 2025 (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Philadelphia’s first regular-season game arrives just three days after their final spring matchup, and it will set the tone for a campaign where fans hope early rhythm and cohesion in Clearwater translate into success in the National League East and beyond.
In baseball’s annual cycle, this date is more than a dotted line, it’s the arrival of results, storylines and the first chapter of 162 games where each swing and pitch matters in ways spring never can.