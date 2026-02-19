Team USA star makes something clear to Auston Matthews, teammates with threat to Team Canada

After the nail-biting 2-1 victory in overtime over Sweden, Team USA was taught an important lesson in the 2026 Winter Olympics: anything can happen. If they blink even for a split second, the Americans can find themselves out of the tournament.

On that note, goaltender Connor Hellebuyck delivered a bold message to captain Auston Matthews and the rest of the team. Moreover, his statement served as a warning to Team Canada, whom Team USA might face in the gold medal — or bronze medal game.

“We didn’t come here for a Olympic medal. We came here for the big one,” Hellebuyck, who plays in the NHL for the Winnipeg Jets, told reporters, according to TSN’s Mark Masters.

Team USA vs Canada: one win away from reality

As soon as both Team USA and Canada punched their ticket to the semifinals, fans started daydreaming about a rivalry showdown in the gold medal stage. However, both teams must take it one step at a time. First things first. Team USA is playing Slovakia next in the semifinals, and the pressure is on the Stars and Stripes not to stumble over a stone they’ve tripped on in the past.

Connor McDavid #97 of Team Canada at 2026 Winter Olympics

On the other hand, Canada will be playing Finland with a ticket to the final on the line. The four teams still in contention are all ranked among the top four out of the group stage, so none can be underestimated. On paper, though, the North American sides are favorites to make it through, but anything can happen.

Semifinals ahead

Because of scheduling, when Team USA takes on Slovakia, it will already know who awaits in the final. Thus, if Canada gets past Finland, the pressure will be squarely on the Americans to rise to the occasion and set up a winner-take-all showdown against their neighbors to the north.

It should go without saying, but last year’s defeat to Canada in the 4 Nations Final in Boston still lingers. Moreover, even 16 years later, Crosby’s “Golden Goal” from Vancouver 2010 still stings. In Milano Cortina 2026, Team USA may have its best chance in a very long time to settle the score with its biggest rivals on the ice.