Former NY Mets slugger Pete Alonso makes it clear how he feels about his move to the Orioles

Pete Alonso’s departure from the New York Mets marked one of the most talked-about moves of the offseason. The longtime first baseman signed a five-year, $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles, ending a tenure that began with his major league debut in 2019.

While speculation about his future had been building for months, some Mets fans were frustrated to learn the club never made a formal offer before he left. The situation added another layer to what was already an emotional split between the franchise and one of its most recognizable stars, with the Mets recently catching a two-word shot from Alonso.

In a recent conversation with Newsday’s David Lennon, Alonso addressed the controversy, making it clear he is focused on his new chapter with the Orioles rather than revisiting what could have been in Queens.

“For me, there’s no need to think about the what-ifs and the hypotheticals because I’m so appreciated here,” Alonso said. “To where it’s like I feel so comfortable, so awesome with this group, that I don’t need to look back. I’m beyond happy here, so there’s no reason for me to think anything else other than this organization winning a World Series.”

Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles poses for a photo. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The slugger, who became the Mets’ all-time home run leader last summer, had openly expressed his desire to remain with the team during the past two seasons. Ultimately, the organization chose a different direction.

Gratitude for Mets tenure

Despite the business side of the breakup, Alonso spoke warmly about his years in New York. “Beyond grateful for the experience,” he said. “But my biggest priority is to win for this team and the city of Baltimore. I’m beyond appreciative for the past — but it’s the past. I need to focus on the present and the future.”

Alonso also shared a message for Mets fans who supported him throughout his time in New York. “It was a part of the journey,” he added. “I’d like to think I made a lot of great memories, and I’ll carry those memories for the rest of my life.”

