Team Canada confirms if Sidney Crosby is out of the 2026 Winter Olympics after injury

Sidney Crosby's fate at the 2026 Winter Olympics remains uncertain, with Coach Jon Cooper hinting that a return is possible but giving no guarantees. Every update could change Canada’s gold medal hopes.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Sidney Crosby of Team Canada
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesSidney Crosby of Team Canada

Sidney Crosby’s injury has sent shockwaves through Team Canada and the 2026 Winter Olympics, putting a spotlight on the nation’s hopes for a gold medal. The legendary captain left the quarterfinal game against Czechia early after a heavy collision with Radko Gudas, and the uncertainty surrounding his status has become a major talking point for fans and analysts alike.

The injury itself affects Crosby’s lower body, specifically his right leg, which has raised concerns about his mobility and ability to perform at peak levels in the semifinals. Despite the setback, the team has emphasized a cautious approach, balancing the urgency of the Olympic knockout stage with the need to protect their most valuable player. It’s also a huge worry for the Pittsburgh Penguins in their quest to win the Stanley Cup.

Even with the uncertainty, there’s optimism within the Canadian camp. The latest update on Sidney Crosby has finally been announced and his his potential return could dramatically influence Canada’s chances of advancing to the gold medal game and competing against teams like the United States or Slovakia.

2026 Winter Olympics: Sidney Crosby’s latest injury update

No. Coach Jon Cooper has made it clear that Sidney Crosby is “by no means ruled out of the tournament.” The team’s top medical experts are keeping a close eye on him, and every decision is being made with his safety in mind. Cooper emphasized the cautious, day-by-day approach, noting that the goal is to avoid putting any player in harm’s way while keeping open the possibility for Crosby to return if he is ready.

“We’ve got the best of the best looking at him. We’re taking this day by day and we’re not going to put anybody in harm’s way. But if he can play, he’s definitely going to. We’ll know more again in 24 hours. Everything is going down as we speak. We have time.”

Ultimately, the next 24 hours will be critical in determining whether Crosby can rejoin Team Canada and play in the semifinal on Friday against Finland. In the other semifinal, Team USA will face Slovakia.

