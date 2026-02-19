Trending topics:
Lionel Messi receives good news ahead of 2026 MLS debut with Inter Miami vs LAFC

Lionel Messi will have a key teammate available as Inter Miami kick off their 2026 MLS campaign against LAFC.

By Gianni Taina

Lionel Messi reacts prior to an Inter Miami game.
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are preparing to begin their MLS Cup title defense this Saturday, February 21, when they visit LAFC at the historic LA Memorial Coliseum. Ahead of the highly anticipated match, the Florida-based club received a significant boost regarding one of their high-profile off-season acquisitions.

According to Inter Miami insider Jose Armando, newly signed forward German Berterame has received his work visa and will be eligible for the season opener on Satudary.

The Mexican international joined from Monterrey for a reported $15 million, making it one of the most expensive transfers in MLS history. While paperwork issues had previously limited his ability to train with the main squad, Berterame was a key fixture during the team’s preseason tour of South America.

Berterame made his debut in the pink jersey during a 2-1 victory over Atletico Nacional as a substitute and later started in a 2-2 draw against Barcelona SC from Ecuador, where he netted a goal following an assist from Messi.

German Berterame celebrates his first goal for Inter Miami. (Getty Images)

Optimism surrounding Messi’s fitness

The Fort Lauderdale-based club was preparing to play the final friendly of its tour against Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico on February 12. However, an injury to Messi forced Inter Miami to postpone the match until Thursday, February 26.

This undoubtedly caused great concern among the Inter Miami coaching staff, as the Argentine faced the risk of missing the season opener against LAFC. Amid this situation, Messi spoke about the injury that postponed the final friendly, indicating that he “felt some muscle tightness” during the match played in Ecuador.

However, the outlook is overwhelmingly positive, as Messi was able to train normally alongside the group on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale and is expected to start for the beginning of the club’s title defense.

