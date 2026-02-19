Sean Payton reunites with former Saints coach to strengthen Bo Nix’s offense in Broncos

The Denver Broncos are making aggressive moves to strengthen Bo Nix’s supporting cast, and Sean Payton has reunited with a trusted former New Orleans Saints coach to help elevate the offense in 2026.

Earlier this offseason, the Broncos announced the departure of Keary Colbert, their wide receivers coach. His unit ranked among the worst in the league in 2025, and he has since joined the Baltimore Ravens.

With the position open, Sean Payton turned to a familiar face. Denver has hired Ronald Curry as its new wide receivers coach, aiming to bolster Bo Nix’s offense ahead of the upcoming season.

The Broncos need a more reliable wide receivers corps

During the 2025 NFL season, the Broncos were rumored to be exploring options to add another wide receiver. They reportedly attempted to trade for the Miami Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle, but the asking price proved too steep.

Despite not landing Waddle, Denver still reached the AFC Championship Game with its existing receiving group. However, as the season concluded, it became clear that Bo Nix needs more consistent weapons at his disposal.

Whether through external additions or internal development, improvement is necessary. The Broncos’ receiving unit ranked among the league’s worst in dropped passes in 2025 — a concerning statistic for a quarterback who showed significant growth despite inconsistent support.

Ronald Curry is expected to help change that narrative. The former wide receiver spent the past two seasons as quarterbacks coach for the Buffalo Bills, working closely with Josh Allen during a very solid stretch of his career.

Curry previously served as wide receivers coach under Sean Payton in New Orleans from 2018 to 2020. Now, he faces the challenge of building a more dependable receiving corps in Denver — one capable of elevating Bo Nix and helping the Broncos compete for a Super Bowl in 2026.