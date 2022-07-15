Barcelona have agreed a deal with Bernardo Silva, as Xavi Hernandez views the Portuguese midfielder as a crucial part of Barcelona's ambition. However, it appears that his possible transfer depends on a big "what if". Here, find out more.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva had reportedly made it plain to his agent Jorge Mendes that he had already made up his mind to leave England some time ago, and that he intends to move to Barcelona this summer. However, selling a vital player of the English giants would be a difficult task.

The 27-year-contract old's expires in 2025, allowing Pep Guardiola's side to seek a transfer price in excess of €100 million, according to teh Catalan newspaper SPORT. However, according to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, the two clubs have allegedly already met halfway about the transfer.

No one can deny that Xavi Hernandez has great regard for Silva's creative production and tactical adaptability. However, they've been unable to sign the Portuguese because he is so highly regarded inside the Manchester City organization.

Bernardo Silva will join Barcelona under one condition

At least in terms of Silva's probable transfer to Camp Nou, it looks that the Blaugrana have come to an arrangement with the Premier League champions and his agent Jorge Mendes. Romero claims that the total cost of the transaction would be less than €80 million, far less than the original estimated figure of €100 million.

On the other hand, Barcelona's present financial situation makes it highly unlikely that they will be successful in the operation. In fact, the club has yet to register its new acquisitions, and they still need to free up roughly €25 million in labor expenditures.

That is why selling midfielder Frenkie de Jong might be critical in this situation. There have been suggestions that Manchester United are willing to pay a large cost for this summer's service from a Dutchman, but the outcome of the deal may rely on the player himself.

Apparently, the Red Devils team will splash €75 million as part of a guaranteed payment arrangement between the two parties, and they may even possibly pay up to €10 million in add-ons, according to reports. However, the Dutchman's €17.3 million delayed salary from Barcelona is preventing the deal from going through.