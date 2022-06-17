Erling Haaland is officially a Manchester City player. The Norwegian joined the English club to further increase his goal tally. At 21, Haaland has a better goal per game average than Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar had at that age.

Erling Haaland is officially a Manchester City player. The Citizens paid 75 million euros to Borussia Dortmund for him and presented him through the club's social media. The 21-year-old player signed a five-year contract.

"It's a very proud day for me and my family. I've always watched City and I've loved them over the last few seasons. You can't avoid liking their style of play. It's exhilarating, and they create a lot of scoring chances, which is perfect for a player like me”, the Norwegian stated during his presentation.

Txiki Begiristain, Manchester City's Director of Football, said: "Erling has everything we want in a striker and we are convinced that he will shine in this system of play”. The fact is that the number of goals Haaland has scored in his short career as a professional soccer player makes any goalkeeper tremble when he gets close to him. Haaland's goals per game average at age 21 is better than that of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the same age.

Erling Haaland leads goal per game ratio

In total, Haaland has scored 135 goals in 182 club games, giving him a goal per game ratio of 0.74 before he turns 22 next month. And according to SBK, great soccer stars, among them Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, do not match that goal average.

Messi's goals per game ratio at the age of 21 was 0.47 (80 goals in 179 games), while Cristiano Ronaldo's was under a third of Haaland's figure at 0.23 (55 in 233). Neymar is the player who came closest to matching Halaand's goal average. The Brazilian reached 0.50 (85 in 179).

Of players currently in the Premier League, Romelu Lukaku's 0.39 (102 in 259) and Harry Kane's 0.33 (63 in 190) are the next best at the same age. Based specifically on players who played for Manchester City, the first to appear on the list is Sergio Aguero. At the age of 21, the Argentine averaged 0.40 (93 in 235).

Haaland has the best goal-scoring average in Bundesliga history. The Norwegian has averaged a goal every 87 minutes for Borussia Dortmund, ahead of Robert Lewandowski (100) of Bayern Munich. He also has the best scoring average per minute in the UEFA Champions League history, with a goal every 64 minutes. So far he has scored 15 goals.