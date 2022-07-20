BK2 is an advising company for university students that is now teaming with Colombian soccer powerhouse Deportivo Cali to offer their players a chance at a higher education.

BK2 specializes in providing university students and athletes the chance to study abroad at the lowest possible cost. The advising company has sent hundreds of students to the United States on scholarships and postgraduate programs.

In April of 2022, BK2 joined forces with Academia Deportivo Cali USA, a soccer academy associated with Colombian first division club Deportivo Cali.

The purpose of the partnership is to offer the players at the Deportivo Cali USA academy hailing from Colombia an opportunity to access higher education on a sports scholarship.

Thoughts on the partnership between BK2 and Deportivo Cali

“We are very happy to have closed our international alliance with BK2. Our intention with Deportivo Cali has always been to bring added value to the institution and we know that this alliance will provide many opportunities for international scholarships in the United States to through sport”, Juan Yepes, a Director of the Academia Deportivo Cali USA stated.

In the meantime, Jean Pierre Jiménez, Regional Director of BK2 Colombia commented: “We are very happy for this alliance and excited to provide opportunities to all the families of the academy of Deportivo Cali USA. Through this alliance, BK2 seeks to provide alternatives for studying abroad at the lowest possible cost, for all those Colombian families who dream of offering their children a quality education in North American universities, while continuing to practice the sport they are passionate about.”

BK2 has positioned 400 students abroad on scholarships and has over 60 professionals and collaborates with over 300 universities.