Boca Juniors and Tigre will repeat the Copa de la Liga final when they meet for Matchday 3 of the Argentine League. Find out here when, where, and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch it live in the United States.

The "Xeneizes" are one of the main candidates to win this 2022 Argentine League. Although it is a long tournament and there are only 2 Matchdays out of the 27 to be played, it will be important for Boca Juniors to be able to obtain as many points as possible in the tournament start, since later in the semester they will have to play the Copa Libertadores and, with two games per week, fatigue could affect the results.

In the case of Tigre, after that disappointing final against their rivals this Matchday they had a good start in the Argentine League. They beat Union 2-1 in Matchday 1 and drew 1-1 against Barracas Central in Matchday 2. Victoria's team hopes to be able to fight this tournament as they did with the Copa de la Liga.

Boca Juniors vs Tigre: Date

This 2022 Argentine League match between Boca Juniors and Tigre that will take place at the Alberto J. Armando “La Bombonera” Stadium in La Boca, Argentina will be played on Wednesday, June 15 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Boca Juniors vs Tigre: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Boca Juniors vs Tigre

Boca Juniors and Tigre will play this 2022 Argentine League match this Wednesday, June 15 at 8:30 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: ViX, TyC Sports Internacional.

