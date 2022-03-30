Boca Juniors and Arsenal clash on Matchday 8 of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

Boca Juniors vs Arsenal: Date, Time, TV channel in the US for Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional

With a crucial international break on the books ahead of Qatar 2022, Boca Juniors and Arsenal de Sarandi return to Copa de la Liga Profesional action this weekend on Matchday 8 of the Argentine League. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

El Xeneize (W4 D2 L1) return home in high spirits after a massive road win over lifelong rivals River Plate at the Monumental, something they haven't done since 2017. Will Sebastian Battaglia's side make it three wins in a row?

The visitors, on the other hand, are in a tough spot with only seven points from seven games (W1 D4 L2). Leonardo Madelon's men have gone five games without victory, including a Copa Argentina elimination at the hands of second-tier side Chaco For Ever.

Boca Juniors vs Arsenal: Date

Boca Juniors and Arsenal de Sarandi will face each other on Saturday, April 2 at the iconic La Bombonera on Matchday 8 of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional.

Boca Juniors vs Arsenal: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Boca Juniors vs Arsenal

The game to be played between Boca Juniors and Arsenal on Matchday 8 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional and Fanatiz.