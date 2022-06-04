Boca Juniors will receive Arsenal in a game valid for Matchday 1 of the Argentine League. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

Boca Juniors vs Arsenal: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Argentine League in the US

Boca Juniors begin their participation in the Argentine League by receiving Arsenal in "La Bombonera" for Matchday 1. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

The latest Copa de la Liga champions come at a very good time. Not only for having clearly defeated Tigre in the final, which gave the "Xeneizes" team a new title, but also because despite not having an easy situation, they managed to advance to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores as group leaders.

In the case of Arsenal, their goals are less ambitious than those of their rival in this Matchday. They did not have a great participation in the Copa de la Liga, despite which they were only 3 points behind the last team that managed to qualify, Aldosivi. They need to get points as they will suffer a lot from relegation next tournament.

Boca Juniors vs Arsenal: Match Information

Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Time: 6:30 PM (ET)

Location: La Bombonera, La Boca, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

Boca Juniors vs Arsenal: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

Boca Juniors vs Arsenal: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Arsenal's history in the first division is relatively recent, so it is not surprising that, unlike other teams, there are not many clashes between these two rivals. But in the 30 times they played, Boca Juniors prevailed as the dominators since they obtained 16 victories against 7 for Arsenal, with 7 draws.

The last time they played for the League (in this case, national Cup games are not taken into account) was last year for Matchday 24 of the 2021 League. On that occasion it was a 1-1 draw with goals from Ramirez for Boca and Sepulveda for Arsenal.

How to watch or live stream Boca Juniors vs Arsenal in the US

The game that Boca Juniors and Arsenal will play this Sunday, June 5 at the La Bombonera Stadium for the Matchday 1 of 2022 Argentine League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, ViX.

Boca Juniors vs Arsenal: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Boca Juniors are the favorite with -180 odds, while Arsenal de Sarandi have +550. A tie would finish in a +285 payout.

DraftKings Boca Juniors -180 Tie +285 Arsenal de Sarandi +550

*Odds via DraftKings