Boca Juniors and Deportivo Cali will go for a place in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores when they face each other. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the last chance for both teams to advance to the next round of this Copa Libertadores 2022. On the visitors' side, only a draw would be enough for them to qualify to the next phase, although with victory they could finish first in their group, since they have a better goal difference than Corinthians.

On the home side, it could also reach them with a tie, but for that they should wait for Always Ready to defeat Corinthians as visitors by at least 2 goals difference. A somewhat more realistic reading would be to say that they must win or else they would depend on a miracle to stay out of the Cup.

Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali: Date

This group stage game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Boca Juniors and Deportivo Cali will be played at the "La Bombonera Stadium" on Thursday, May 26 at 8:00 (ET).

Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali

You can see this group stage game of this 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Boca Juniors and Deportivo Cali in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

