Bolivia and Brazil clash in the final matchday of the South American 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

The South American World Cup qualifiers come to an end on Tuesday, March 28 with an eventful Matchday 18. Bolivia welcome Brazil to the high altitude of La Paz with little to play for other than finishing the schedule. In this preview, you will find the storylines, head-to-head, predictions, and odds. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

La Verde have lost any hope of qualifying for Qatar 2022 by losing their last three games, so there's not much at stake for them anymore. However, it's a great opportunity for Bolivia to test themselves against a Conmebol powerhouse.

On the other hand, all these games would be quite meaningless for Brazil if it weren't for their unbeaten run in the tournament. Tite's men clinched a World Cup berth long ago and have yet to concede a defeat.

Bolivia vs. Brazil: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 29

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz

Bolivia vs. Brazil: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Bolivia vs. Brazil: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Bolivia come from a 3-0 defeat to Colombia in Barranquilla, while Brazil were merciless against Chile last time out. This will be their 32nd meeting across all competitions and La Verde-amarela have been dominant with 22 wins so far, while La Verde won on five occasions and drew four times.

How to watch or live stream Bolivia vs. Brazil in the US

Bolivia vs. Brazil: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have already made their predictions. Unsurprisingly, BetMGM sees Brazil as heavy favorites with -225 odds, while Bolivia have +550 and a draw would result in a +320 payout.

BetMGM Bolivia +550 Tie +320 Brazil -225

* Odds via BetMGM.