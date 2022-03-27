Bolivia will play against Brazil for the Matchday 18 Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this game.

Bolivia will face Brazil this Tuesday at the Hernando Siles Stadium for Matchday 18 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you can find out the predicted lineups of both teams for this Qualifiers game. It will be broadcast in the United States exclusively on FuboTV (free trial).

Of the duels that are played this Tuesday for the last Matchday of the Conmebol Qualifiers, this will undoubtedly be one of the least attractive. First, because Brazil have already qualified for several Matchdays, and second, because Bolivia no longer have any chance of going to Qatar despite having made some acceptable Qualifiers.

Likewise, it is always interesting to watch the games at the Hernando Siles, where the teams must play against the locals and against one of the most difficult stadiums to win due to its height. It will be a good opportunity for Brazil to test the team that will go to Qatar and for Bolivia to prepare for future commitments.

Bolivia predicted lineup

Experienced players such as Juan Carlos Arce, Rodrigo Ramallo, Leonel Justiniano and goalkeeper Carlos Lampe have not been called up, which indicates that Bolvia is thinking of making a generational transition.

The biggest absence is Bolivian top scorer Marcelo Moreno, who is likely to be replaced by Juan Montenegro.

Bolivia probable starting XI: Cordano; Enoumba, Haquin, Carrasco, Sagredo, Fernadez; Menacho, Villarroel, Vaca, Garcia; Montenegro

Brazil predicted lineup

Brazil will maintain a lineup quite similar to the one that comes from winning 4-0 against Chile. Coutinho could return to the team replacing Paqueta, and Richarlison in place of Fred.

Brazil probable starting XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Silva, Arana; Casemiro, Fabinho; Richarlison, Coutinho, Vinicius; Neymar.

