It's time for the South American Qualifiers again as the road to the World Cup is about to be over. Bolivia and Chile face off in the high altitude of La Paz on Matchday 16 of the Conmebol tournament with their Qatar 2022 aspirations at stake. Here, check out the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

La Verde could be facing their last opportunity to keep their World Cup hopes alive. Bolivia were never seen as a candidate to punch a ticket to the tournament until their great form at home saw them join the Qatar conversation unexpectedly. Will they pull off another shock in La Paz to remain alive?

Meanwhile, La Roja will also set foot at the Hernando Siles with their World Cup dream on the line. Chile have struggled all along the campaign and they head into this game desperate for a victory. If they fail to do so, their Qatar aspirations could be over.

Bolivia vs Chile: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Time: 3 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz

Live Stream in the US: fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Bolivia vs Chile: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

Bolivia vs Chile: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Bolivia have been doing impressively well at home. Cesar Farias' men have made the Hernando Siles a fortress as they went unbeaten in their last five games in La Paz (W4 D1), picking up some remarkable wins in the process. Now they'll be back at their own territory aiming to bounce back from a tough defeat to Venezuela on the road.

On the other hand, Chile have found it incredibly difficult to win consistently both at home and away. La Roja will make the trip to La Paz aiming to get back on track following a home defeat to Argentina, their second loss in a row after Ecuador upset them in November 2021. Martin Lasarte's men, however, emerged victorious in their last road game against Paraguay.

This will be the 16th time these national teams meet in a World Cup Qualifier game. Chile have the edge in the series with nine victories, while Bolivia have won three times, and they drew on three other occasions.

Bolivia vs Chile: South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Standings

After 15 rounds of play, both Bolivia and Chile are in a tough spot. La Verde and La Roja are very close to each other in the standings, with Chile on seventh place with 16 points (W4 D4 L7) and Bolivia one place behind them just one point shy. The loser would be practically out of Qatar.

How to watch or live stream Bolivia vs Chile in the US

The game to be played between Bolivia and Chile in La Paz on Matchday 16 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Bolivia vs Chile: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions and they see the hosts as slight favorites. FanDuel has given Bolivia odds of +140, while Chile have +195 to pull off an upset and a draw would result in a +220 payout.

FanDuel Bolivia +140 Tie +220 Chile +195

* Odds via FanDuel.