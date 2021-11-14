Bolivia and Uruguay will face each other on Tuesday at Estadio Hernando Siles in Matchday 14 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out the probable lineups for this clash.

Bolivia and Uruguay will square off at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 4:00 PM (ET) in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in Matchday 14 of the South American World Cup Qualifiers.

This will be their 46th overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Uruguay are the expected favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 31 occasions so far; Bolivia have grabbed a triumph only seven times to this day, and an equal number of seven matches have ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on September 5, 2021, when La Celeste cruised past La Verde 4-2 in their first meeting in the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers at the Estadio Campeon del Siglo in Montevideo. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the third time this year, again at the World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Bolivia probable lineup

In the attack, Bolivia will likely continue to rely on the expertise and experience of Marcelo Moreno and Juan Carlos Arce, who are now first and tenth in the country's all-time goals scoring rankings with 27 and 12 goals, respectively.

Against a dangerous Uruguay team, The Green's boss Cesar Farias could opt to stay with a back three. Thus, Jose Sagredo, Adrian Jusino, and Jairo Quinteros look set to start.

Bolivia possible starting XI:

Lampe; Bejarano, Jusino, Quinteros, Sagredo, Villarroel; Vaca, Justiniano, Gonzales; Arce, Moreno.

Uruguay probable lineup

Uruguay will be without seasoned Manchester United attacker Edinson Cavani, who is out with an injury, as well as Giorgian De Arrascaeta, and Benfica standout Darwin Nunez. Nonetheless, Atletico Madrid striker star Luis Suarez will continue to provide plenty in the attacking area.

Jose Gimenez and captain Diego Godin will be The Sky Blue's coach Oscar Tabarez's defensive combination.

Uruguay possible starting XI:

Muslera; Nandez, Godin, Gimenez, Piquerez; Vecino, Torreira, Bentancur; Brian Rodriguez, Suarez, Jonathan Rodriguez.