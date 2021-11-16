Bolivia and Uruguay will face each other today at the Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz for the 14th round of the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how to watch this WCQ game in different parts of the world.
The hosts know they are a tough side when they play at home and will be looking for a win to keep their dreams of qualifying for Qatar 2022 alive. Bolivia are in 9th place in the WCQ standings with 12 points, only four behind Chile, Colombia and Uruguay.
La Celeste have not been at their best lately. The national team coached by Oscar Washingont Tabarez suffered a 1-0 lost to Argentina on Friday, their third defeat in a row in the World Cup Qualifiers.
Bolivia vs Uruguay: Time of the Game
Argentina: 5.00 PM
Australia: 7.00 AM (Wednesday)
Bolivia: 4.00 PM
Brazil: 5.00 PM
Chile: 5.00 PM
France: 9.00 PM
Mexico: 2.00 PM
Spain: 9.00 PM
UK: 8.00 PM
US: 3.00 PM (ET)
Uruguay: 5.00 PM
Bolivia vs Uruguay: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online
Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3
Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia, COTAS Televisión
Brazil: SporTV 2
Chile: TNT Sports Go, Estadio TNT Sports
France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
International: Bet365
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
US: FuboTV
Uruguay: VTV Uruguay