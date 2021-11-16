Bolivia will host Uruguay today at the Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz in a match for the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out how to watch this game in different parts of the world.

Bolivia and Uruguay will face each other today at the Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz for the 14th round of the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how to watch this WCQ game in different parts of the world.

The hosts know they are a tough side when they play at home and will be looking for a win to keep their dreams of qualifying for Qatar 2022 alive. Bolivia are in 9th place in the WCQ standings with 12 points, only four behind Chile, Colombia and Uruguay.

La Celeste have not been at their best lately. The national team coached by Oscar Washingont Tabarez suffered a 1-0 lost to Argentina on Friday, their third defeat in a row in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Bolivia vs Uruguay: Time of the Game

Argentina: 5.00 PM

Australia: 7.00 AM (Wednesday)

Bolivia: 4.00 PM

Brazil: 5.00 PM

Chile: 5.00 PM

France: 9.00 PM

Mexico: 2.00 PM

Spain: 9.00 PM

UK: 8.00 PM

US: 3.00 PM (ET)

Uruguay: 5.00 PM

Bolivia vs Uruguay: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3

Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia, COTAS Televisión

Brazil: SporTV 2

Chile: TNT Sports Go, Estadio TNT Sports

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

International: Bet365

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

US: FuboTV

Uruguay: VTV Uruguay