Liga MX

Where to watch Chivas vs Atlas live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Chivas will face Atlas in the first round of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Play-in. Find how to watch this game in the USA here, the kickoff times and full broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Javier Hernandez of Guadalajara
Javier Hernandez of Guadalajara

By Leonardo Herrera

Chivas Guadalajara are set to take on Atlas in the what will be the first round of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Play-in. Fans in the USA can find out here comprehensive broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to ensure they catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Chivas vs Atlas online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

It’s win or go home as Chivas Guadalajara and Atlas square off in a high-stakes clash for a spot in the quarterfinals. Chivas come in as favorites, thanks to their strong finish to the regular season, but their inconsistency earlier in the campaign could be a concern.

Meanwhile, Atlas embrace the underdog role, confident they can disrupt Chivas’ plans and punch their ticket to the next round in what promises to be an intense showdown between ninth and tenth seeds.

When will the Chivas vs Atlas match be played?

Chivas will take on Atlas for the first round of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Play-in this Thursday, November 21. The action is set to kick off at 8:05 PM (ET).

Edgar Zaldivar of Atlas – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Chivas vs Atlas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Atlas in the USA

Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Chivas and Atlas will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: NBC Universo.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

