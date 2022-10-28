Tottenham will visit Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium on Matchday 14 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

Bournemouth will host Tottenham at Vitality Stadium on Matchday 14 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. The visiting team has the mission of putting some pressure on the leaders. Stay here to learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, Peacock will be an available option. In Canada, yu can go to FuboTV (free trial).

Tottenham should arrive to this game as the favorites. However, their recent performances generated some concerns because they lost their path a bit. The Spurs are currently in a streak that includes three games in all competitions without a win, two Premier League defeats and a tie against Sporting Lisboa in the Champions League. Luckily for them, they still lead their group, but they must improve. Playing on the road has been their biggest weakness so far, having just one victory in their last six appearances between EPL and UCL.

Bournemouth is not going through a good present either, though. Not only they lost two consecutive matches, but also, they weren’t even able to score. The issue gets more complicated when realizing that they won just one of their previous six duels in the English league. Their attack seems like the most glaring weak part since they are third to last in scoring with just 10 goals.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time

Bournemouth will battle Tottenham at Vitality Stadium on Matchday 14 of the 2022-2023 Premier League this Saturday, October 29.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

