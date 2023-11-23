Brazil U-17 vs Argentina U-17: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free U-17 World Cup 2023 in your country

The U-17 FIFA World Cup 2023 quarterfinals will bring us an exciting South American derby between Brazil and Argentina on Friday, November 24. Only a few days ago, the senior teams of each country clashed at the Maracana.

Though the youth teams have a different purpose from the senior level, this match is still a must-watch for the soccer community. After all, there’s plenty of history between these lifelong rivals.

On top of that, both sides boast promising youngsters. Brazil made it to this stage by taking down Ecuador with a 3-1 victory, while Argentina knocked out Venezuela with a commanding 5-0 win. Who will get the upper hand this time?

Brazil U-17 vs. Argentina U-17: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9 AM

Australia: 11 PM

Bangladesh: 6 PM

Belgium: 1 PM

Brazil: 9 AM

Canada: 7 AM (EDT)

Croatia: 1 PM

Denmark: 1 PM

Egypt: 2 PM

France: 1 PM

Germany: 1 PM

Ghana: 12 PM

Greece: 2 PM

India: 5:30 PM

Indonesia: 8 PM

Ireland: 12 PM

Israel: 2 PM

Italy: 1 PM

Jamaica: 7 AM

Kenya: 3 PM

Malaysia: 8 PM

Mexico: 6 PM

Morocco: 1 PM

Netherlands: 1 PM

New Zealand: 1 AM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 1 PM

Norway: 1 PM

Philippines: 8 PM

Poland: 1 PM

Portugal: 12 PM

Saudi Arabia: 3 PM

Serbia: 1 PM

Singapore: 8 PM

South Africa: 2 PM

Spain: 1 PM

Sweden: 1 PM

Switzerland: 1 PM

UAE: 4 PM

UK: 12 PM

United States: 7 PM (ET)

How to Watch Brazil U-17 vs. Argentina U-17 in your Country

Argentina: DGO, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, DirecTV GO, Canais Globo, SporTV

Canada: RDS AppTSN+TSN3

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: WOWSky Go

Ghana: DStv Now

India: FanCode

Indonesia: VidioIndosiar

International: FIFA+

Kenya: DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3Astro Gosooka

Mexico: ViX

Nigeria: DStv Now

Poland: TVP Sport Appsport.tvp.pl

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa: DStv App

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO. Fox Sports 2, UNIVERSO NOW, FOX Sports App