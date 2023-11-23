The U-17 FIFA World Cup 2023 quarterfinals will bring us an exciting South American derby between Brazil and Argentina on Friday, November 24. Only a few days ago, the senior teams of each country clashed at the Maracana.
Though the youth teams have a different purpose from the senior level, this match is still a must-watch for the soccer community. After all, there’s plenty of history between these lifelong rivals.
On top of that, both sides boast promising youngsters. Brazil made it to this stage by taking down Ecuador with a 3-1 victory, while Argentina knocked out Venezuela with a commanding 5-0 win. Who will get the upper hand this time?
Brazil U-17 vs. Argentina U-17: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9 AM
Australia: 11 PM
Bangladesh: 6 PM
Belgium: 1 PM
Brazil: 9 AM
Canada: 7 AM (EDT)
Croatia: 1 PM
Denmark: 1 PM
Egypt: 2 PM
France: 1 PM
Germany: 1 PM
Ghana: 12 PM
Greece: 2 PM
India: 5:30 PM
Indonesia: 8 PM
Ireland: 12 PM
Israel: 2 PM
Italy: 1 PM
Jamaica: 7 AM
Kenya: 3 PM
Malaysia: 8 PM
Mexico: 6 PM
Morocco: 1 PM
Netherlands: 1 PM
New Zealand: 1 AM (Saturday)
Nigeria: 1 PM
Norway: 1 PM
Philippines: 8 PM
Poland: 1 PM
Portugal: 12 PM
Saudi Arabia: 3 PM
Serbia: 1 PM
Singapore: 8 PM
South Africa: 2 PM
Spain: 1 PM
Sweden: 1 PM
Switzerland: 1 PM
UAE: 4 PM
UK: 12 PM
United States: 7 PM (ET)
How to Watch Brazil U-17 vs. Argentina U-17 in your Country
Argentina: DGO, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, DirecTV GO, Canais Globo, SporTV
Canada: RDS AppTSN+TSN3
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: L’Equipe Web
Germany: WOWSky Go
Ghana: DStv Now
India: FanCode
Indonesia: VidioIndosiar
International: FIFA+
Kenya: DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3Astro Gosooka
Mexico: ViX
Nigeria: DStv Now
Poland: TVP Sport Appsport.tvp.pl
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
South Africa: DStv App
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO. Fox Sports 2, UNIVERSO NOW, FOX Sports App