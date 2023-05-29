Brazil U-20 vs Tunisia U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

Brazil U-20 will play against Tunisia U-20 this Wednesday, May 31 for the 2023 U-20 World Cup round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The current champions of the South American U-20 tournament, Brazil U-20, had a difficult start in this tournament in which they lost 3-2 to Italy U-20, but after that they showed all their power by winning against Dominican Republic U- 20 and Nigeria U-20 to finish as group leaders.

They are one of the main favorites to win this tournament and for that they must beat Tunisia U-20, who were the fourth best third. The Tunisians know very well that they are the underdogs in this game and that they have a tough opponent ahead of them, but they will do their best to surprise the Brazilians.

Brazil U-20 vs Tunisia U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 1:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

Greece: 8:30 PM

Israel: 8:30 PM

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 11:30 AM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (June 1)

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

South Africa: 8:30 PM

Spain: 7:30 PM

United States: 1:30 PM (ET)

Brazil U-20 vs Tunisia U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Greece: ERT Sports

International: FIFA+

Israel: Sports 4

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Mexico: ViX

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now

South Africa: SuperSport LaLiga

Spain: GOAL PLAY

USA: Fubo (free trial), fox sports 2.