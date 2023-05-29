Colombia U-20 vs Slovakia U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

Colombia U-20 and Slovakia U-20 will face each other this Wednesday, May 31 for the 2023 U-20 World Cup round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Colombian team has been one of the most solid in the group stage, being the leaders of their zone, winning two games and drawing one. They are one of the main candidates to be at least among the best 4 teams in the tournament and they want to continue demonstrating their great potential.

To do this they will have to face Slovakia U-20, a team that has not been the best in the group stage, losing two games and winning only one and against a weak rival like Fiji U-20. They do not seem to be the main favorites to advance to the quarterfinals, however they will do everything possible to achieve it.

Colombia U-20 vs Slovakia U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Canada: 1:30 PM

Colombia: 12:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

Greece: 8:30 PM

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 11:30 AM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (June 1)

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Slovakia: 7:30 PM

South Africa: 8:30 PM

Spain: 7:30 PM

United States: 1:30 PM (ET)

Colombia U-20 vs Slovakia U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Canada: TSN3

Colombia: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Colombia

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now

Greece: ERT Sports

International: FIFA+

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4

Mexico: ViX

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 4

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 4

Spain: GOAL PLAY

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus.