Uzbekistan U-20 vs Israel U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

Uzbekistan U-20 face Israel U-20 this Tuesday, May 30 for the 2023 U-20 World Cup round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Uzbekistan U-20 vs Israel U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

It will be an intense duel between two teams that promise to give an interesting show. On the Uzbekistan U-20 side, they had a difficult group that they shared with Argentina U-20 (2-1 loss), New Zealand U-20 (2-2 draw) and Guatemala U-20 (2-0 win). With 4 points and a better goal difference than the New Zealanders, they managed to finish second.

Their rivals will be one of the teams that featured in the most exciting moment of the group stage. It is nothing less than Israel U-20, who in the last Matchday had only one point as a result of their defeat against Colombia U-20 and the draw against Senegal U-20. They played with 10 men against Japan U-20 and lost 1-0. However, they managed to reverse the result and win 2-1 at the last minute, so now they will go after another feat.

Uzbekistan U-20 vs Israel U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 11:00 PM

France: 11:00 PM

Greece: 12:00 AM (May 31)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (May 31)

Israel: 12:00 PM (May 31)

Italy: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Morocco: 11:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (May 31)

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 1:00 AM (May 31)

South Africa: 12:00 PM (May 31)

Spain: 11:00 PM

UAE: 1:00 AM (May 31)

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Uzbekistan: 2:00 AM (May 31)

Uzbekistan U-20 vs Israel U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Canais Globo, SporTV

Canada: RDS App, TSN5, TSN+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: The Team Web

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA

Greece: ERT Sports, ERT 3

Indonesia: Vidio

International: FIFA+

Kenya: SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now

Mexico: TUDN Live, TUDN, ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Nigeria, SuperSport Grandstand

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football

Spain: GOAL PLAY

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.