Brazil and Ghana face off on Friday, September 23, in an international friendly ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here, find out how to watch this exciting game in your country.

Qatar 2022 is edging closer, but it can wait. The September window will be the last international break before the long-awaited FIFA World Cup, which is why Brazil and Ghana will make the best out of it by facing each other in a friendly. FuboTV (7-day free trial) will broadcast the game in the US.

Tite's men head into this clash in high spirits, having punched a ticket to Qatar in great fashion. La Verde-amarela finished atop the Conmebol qualifiers standings, making a strong case to be favorites for the World Cup.

On the other hand, the Black Stars also face this game as an interesting challenge before the big tournament. Ghana were drawn against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay, which is why this will be a huge test.

Brazil vs. Ghana: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 4:30 AM (Saturday)

Bahamas: 2:30 PM

Bangladesh: 12:30 AM

Barbados: 2:30 PM

Belize: 12:30 PM

Botswana: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 3:30 PM

Brunei: 2:30 AM (Saturday)

Burundi: 8:30 PM

Cameroon: 7:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM (EDT)

Eswatini: 8:30 PM

Ethiopia: 9:30 PM

Fiji: 6:30 AM (Saturday)

France: 8:30 PM

Gambia: 6:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 6:30 PM

Guyana: 2:30 PM

India: 12:00 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Jamaica: 2:30 PM

Kenya: 9:30 PM

Lesotho: 8:30 PM

Liberia: 6:30 PM

Malawi: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 2:30 AM (Saturday)

Malta: 8:30 PM

Mauritius: 10:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Namibia: 8:30 PM

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Pakistan: 11:30 PM

Papua New Guinea: 4:30 AM (Saturday)

Philippines: 2:30 AM (Saturday)

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Rwanda: 8:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 2:30 AM (Saturday)

Solomon Islands: 5:30 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 8:30 PM

South Sudan: 8:30 PM

Spain: 8:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:00 AM (Saturday)

Sudan: 8:30 PM

Tanzania: 9:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:30 PM

Uganda: 9:30 PM

UK: 7:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:30 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:30 PM

Brazil vs. Ghana: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Botswana: SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Burundi: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now

Brazil: SporTV, Rede Globo

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS XTRA

Ethiopia: SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

France: beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Gambia: SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now, GTV Sports+

International: Bet365

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4

Mauritius: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now

Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4

Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen

Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4

Senegal: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now

Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

South Africa: SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv App, MáXimo 360

South Sudan: beIN Sports English, DStv Now

Sudan: beIN Sports English, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Zambia: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2