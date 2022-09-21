Brazil take on Ghana at Stade Océane in Le Havre for the 2022 International Friendly. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Brazil and Ghana meet in the 2022 International Friendly. This game will take place at Stade Océane in Le Havre. The Africans want to show that the 'Seleção' has weak points. Here is all the detailed information about this International Friendly game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Brazil are one of the big favorites to play in Qatar 2022 and probably win the FIFA World Cup, they have one of the squads. The last five games have been wins for Brazil, most recently against Japan during the 2022 Kirin Challenge Cup.

Ghana qualified to play in Qatar but they are not big favorites even though their team is one of the best from the CAF. In 2022 the African team won only one game against Madagascar 3-0 while other five games were draws with five losses.

Brazil vs Ghana: Date

Brazil and Ghana play for the 2022 International Friendly on Friday, September 23 at Stade Océane in Le Havre. This game is perfect for both teams to try new things like their defense and attacking strategies.

Brazil vs Ghana: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Brazil vs Ghana at the 2022 International Friendly

This game for the 2022 International Friendly, Brazil and Ghana at the Stade Océane in Le Havre on Friday, September 23, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español