Brazil and Serbia are going to be the headliners of Group G. That's why this matchup is a must watch for Thursday's fixture of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here you will find out the detailed information about the date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free this World Cup anticipated game. If you are in the US, make sure to watch it on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Brazil are among the favorites to clinch their sixth World Cup title in Qatar. However, there's a long way towards that goal. The first step of the way will be set the nerves free after the first game of the tournament for Neymar, Vinicius Jr and probably Rodrygo in the starting lineup. The fact that Brazil come as the favorites, it could get pressure on them that could lead to a major shocker on their debut game.

On the other side, a golden generation for Serbia, as well as a more experienced one will face once again Brazil in the group stage of the World Cup tournament. With a huge striker in the making like Dusan Vlahovic, the Serbian side will try to pick up the win over one of the contenders while making a stunning movement at the major football tournament in the world.

Brazil vs Serbia: Date

Brazil and Serbia will face-off on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium for Group G's game opener of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The winner of this match could get ahead in the fight for the first place of this group.

Brazil vs Serbia: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch or live stream free Brazil vs Serbia in the US

Group G's opening matchup will be between Brazil and Serbia on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 2:00 PM (ET).