Brazil and Tunisia will clash in an international friendly match in Paris to prepare for Qatar 2022. Here, check out when and how to watch this encounter in the United States.

The 2022 World Cup is less than two months away. Brazil and Tunisia will continue their preparations for the tournament with an international friendly match in Paris. Here, you can find everything you need to know about this encounter, including when and where to watch it.

The South American team is coming from a 3-0 win against Ghana in another international friendly match. With goals from Marquinhos and Richarlison, Tite’s team showed one more time why they are one of the favorites to win in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Tunisia also won their last match against Comoros (1-0) and they will meet with one of the toughest teams. This will be a great test for them, as they are set to play against heavyweights such as France, Denmark and Australia.

Brazil vs Tunisia: Date

The international friendly match between the national soccer teams of Brazil and Tunisia will take place on Tuesday, September 27 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France. This will be their second encounter between these two teams.

Brazil vs Tunisia: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Brazil vs Tunisia in the US

The international friendly match between Brazil and Tunisia to be played on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Paris will be broadcast in the United States on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA.