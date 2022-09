Brazil and Tunisia face off on Tuesday, September 27, in an international friendly at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Find out here how to watch or live stream this exciting game in your country.

Qatar 2022 is looming around, but Brazil will play one last friendly before the FIFA World Cup. On Tuesday, September 27, La Verde-amarela take on Tunisia in an international friendly at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Tite's men booked a ticket to Qatar in great fashion, securing the top spot in the South American qualifiers without losing a single game. Following a 3-0 win over Ghana, Brazil aim to finish the September break on the right foot before the big tournament starts.

On the other hand, this will be a huge test for Tunisia ahead of their participation in Qatar. The African side will make its debut on November 22 against Denmark. Australia and France were also drawn in Group D.

Brazil vs. Tunisia: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 4:30 AM (Wednesday)

Bahamas: 2:30 PM

Bangladesh: 12:30 AM

Barbados: 2:30 PM

Belize: 12:30 PM

Botswana: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 3:30 PM

Brunei: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

Burundi: 8:30 PM

Cameroon: 7:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM (EDT)

Eswatini: 8:30 PM

Ethiopia: 9:30 PM

Fiji: 6:30 AM (Wednesday)

France: 8:30 PM

Gambia: 6:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 6:30 PM

Guyana: 2:30 PM

India: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Jamaica: 2:30 PM

Kenya: 9:30 PM

Lesotho: 8:30 PM

Liberia: 6:30 PM

Malawi: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

Malta: 8:30 PM

Mauritius: 10:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Namibia: 8:30 PM

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Pakistan: 11:30 PM

Papua New Guinea: 4:30 AM (Wednesday)

Philippines: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Rwanda: 8:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

Solomon Islands: 5:30 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 8:30 PM

South Sudan: 8:30 PM

Spain: 8:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)

Sudan: 8:30 PM

Tanzania: 9:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:30 PM

Tunisia: 7:30 PM

Uganda: 9:30 PM

UK: 7:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:30 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:30 PM

Brazil vs. Tunisia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Botswana: SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo, SporTV, Globo

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now

Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS XTRA, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada

Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4

Italy: Mola TV

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now

Lesotho: SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4

Malawi: SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 4

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6

Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4

Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4

South Africa: SuperSport PSL, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports English, TOD

Sudan: SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, beIN Sports English, TOD

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA

Zambia: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2