Brentford will face Arsenal for the Matchday 8 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Arsenal will visit Brentford in a game valid for the Matchday 8 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.

With the victory of Manchester City against Wolverhampton, Arsenal have lost the leadership of the Premier League, remaining 2 points below the “Citizens”. Of course, this has to do with the fact that they have one game less, precisely the one they have to play against Brentford with which, if they win, they could regain the top of the standings.

Brentford have had a very good start this season. Although with many draws, they only have one defeat and two wins, one of which was the historic 4-0 against Manchester United. Undoubtedly this season they will seek to go for more ambitious goals, such as being able to qualify for an international cup.

Brentford vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

Brentford will play against Arsenal for the Matchday 8 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, September 18 at the Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford, West London, England.

Australia: 9:00 PM

Bahamas: 7:00 AM

Bangladesh: 3:00 PM

Barbados: 7:00 AM

Belize: 5:00 AM

Botswana: 1:00 PM

Brazil: 8:00 AM

Brunei: 7:00 PM

Burundi: 1:00 PM

Cameroon: 1:00 PM

Canada: 7:00 AM

Eswatini: 1:00 PM

Ethiopia: 2:00 PM

Fiji: 11:00 PM

France: 1:00 PM

Gambia: 11:00 AM

Germany: 1:00 PM

Ghana: 11:00 AM

Guyana: 7:00 AM

India: 4:30 PM

Ireland: 12:00 PM

Italy: 1:00 PM

Jamaica: 7:00 AM

Kenya: 2:00 PM

Lesotho: 1:00 PM

Liberia: 11:00 AM

Malawi: 1:00 PM

Malaysia: 7:00 PM

Malta: 1:00 PM

Mauritius: 1:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Namibia: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 1:00 PM

New Zealand: 11:00 AM

Nigeria: 12:00 PM

Pakistan: 4:00 PM

Papua New Guinea: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 12:00 PM

Rwanda: 1:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 11:00 AM

Singapore: 7:00 PM

Solomon Islands: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 1:00 PM

South Sudan: 1:00 PM

Spain: 1:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 4:30 PM

Sudan: 1:00 PM

Tanzania: 2:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 7:00 AM

Uganda: 2:00 PM

UK: 12:00 PM

United States: 7:00 AM (ET)

Zambia: 12:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 12:00 PM

Brentford vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: OptusSport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Barbados: csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO

Brunei: astro-go

Burundi: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Fiji: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

France: Channel+Foot

Gambia: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: csport.tv

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

South Sudan: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 2

Sudan: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Sling TV

