Arsenal will visit Brentford in a game valid for the Matchday 8 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.
With the victory of Manchester City against Wolverhampton, Arsenal have lost the leadership of the Premier League, remaining 2 points below the “Citizens”. Of course, this has to do with the fact that they have one game less, precisely the one they have to play against Brentford with which, if they win, they could regain the top of the standings.
Brentford have had a very good start this season. Although with many draws, they only have one defeat and two wins, one of which was the historic 4-0 against Manchester United. Undoubtedly this season they will seek to go for more ambitious goals, such as being able to qualify for an international cup.
Brentford vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time
Brentford will play against Arsenal for the Matchday 8 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, September 18 at the Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford, West London, England.
Australia: 9:00 PM
Bahamas: 7:00 AM
Bangladesh: 3:00 PM
Barbados: 7:00 AM
Belize: 5:00 AM
Botswana: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 8:00 AM
Brunei: 7:00 PM
Burundi: 1:00 PM
Cameroon: 1:00 PM
Canada: 7:00 AM
Eswatini: 1:00 PM
Ethiopia: 2:00 PM
Fiji: 11:00 PM
France: 1:00 PM
Gambia: 11:00 AM
Germany: 1:00 PM
Ghana: 11:00 AM
Guyana: 7:00 AM
India: 4:30 PM
Ireland: 12:00 PM
Italy: 1:00 PM
Jamaica: 7:00 AM
Kenya: 2:00 PM
Lesotho: 1:00 PM
Liberia: 11:00 AM
Malawi: 1:00 PM
Malaysia: 7:00 PM
Malta: 1:00 PM
Mauritius: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Namibia: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 1:00 PM
New Zealand: 11:00 AM
Nigeria: 12:00 PM
Pakistan: 4:00 PM
Papua New Guinea: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 12:00 PM
Rwanda: 1:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 11:00 AM
Singapore: 7:00 PM
Solomon Islands: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 1:00 PM
South Sudan: 1:00 PM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 4:30 PM
Sudan: 1:00 PM
Tanzania: 2:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 7:00 AM
Uganda: 2:00 PM
UK: 12:00 PM
United States: 7:00 AM (ET)
Zambia: 12:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 12:00 PM
Brentford vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: OptusSport
Bahamas: csport.tv
Barbados: csport.tv
Belize: Paramount+
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO
Brunei: astro-go
Burundi: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Fiji: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
France: Channel+Foot
Gambia: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: csport.tv
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
South Sudan: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 2
Sudan: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Sling TV