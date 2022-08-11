Manchester United is trying to forget what happened in its season debut with a victory against Brentford. Here you will find all the information about the probable lineups for the 2022-2023 Premier League Matchday 2.

The 2022-2023 Premier League season has started, but it was not kind for everyone. Manchester United lost in its first game of the campaign and now will face Brentford on the road. In this article, you will find the probable lineups for this Matchday 2 duel. Yo can watch this game in the US through fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.

Brentford will host this interesting game against one of the called 'Big Six' of the Premier League. The Bees had a great debut with a draw against Leicester City at the Foxes home, so they are looking forward to add three points this week against a team that has lost their path in recent years.

Whereas Manchester United was surprised by Brighton in the first game of the season with a 1-2 final win for the Seagulls. If this is not enough, Cristiano Ronaldo, biggest star in the team, is looking for a change this summer as he wants to play Champions League and the Red Devils are not in this year's tournament.

Brentford probable lineup

Brentford is trying to change what happened in the last Premier League season and get into European spots this year. The Bees ended in the 13th position, so a possible win this week would be huge as it is marked in their schedule as one of the toughest in this beginning of campaign.

Brentford probable lineup: David Raya; Rico Henry, Ben Mee, Pontus Jansson, Aaron Hickey; Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt; Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney.

Manchester United probable lineup

As for Manchester United, the visitor for this match, it is not the greatest moment in its history. Despite signing Erik ten Hag as their new coach, the Dutch has not been able to work alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese could be living his final days as a Red Devil.

Manchester United probable lineup: David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes; Jadon Sancho, Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford.