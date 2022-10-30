Bruno Fernandes has been one of the best Portuguese players during the last years and that got him a great contract with Manchester United. In this article, you will find more details about that historic agreement and his salary.

Bruno Fernandes climb to the top hasn't been easy for the player born in Maia on September, 1994. The journey for the midifielder includes teams such as Novara in the Italian Serie B, then the arrival to Serie A with Udinese and Sampdoria. In 2017, the transfer which changed his career came after being signed by Sporting CP.

When Bruno Fernandes started a new stage of his career in Portugal, he took that league by storm. The midfielder was crucial for the club's two consecutive championships and won the award for Best Player in the Primeira Liga in both seasons (2018, 2019). It was not just about his skills at the position, but the impressive amount of goals scored as a midfielder.

Those performances didn't go unnoticed and, on January of 2020, Manchester United went all-in to sign the Portuguese star. Of course, the team had great memories with players of that country considering Cristiano Ronaldo is a legend for the club. Here, you will find more details about that amazing contract.

Bruno Fernandes contract with Manchester United: How much he makes per hour, day, week, month and year?

After being scouted with Sporting CP, Manchester United paid $55 million to get him as part of a much needed rebuilding process of the team. Manchester City and Liverpool had been dominant in the Premier League so, the Red Devils were looking for an immediate spark.

Bruno Fernandes became a leader in Manchester United and, on April of 2022, the club gave him a spectacular contract extension. It was a four-year/$58 million agreement and the deal included an option for 2027. His annual salary is of $14.5 million.

Considering the numbers of his recent deal, which expires on 2026, Bruno Fernandes makes $1.2 million per month, $302k per week, $43k per day and almost $1.8k per hour.