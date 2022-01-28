Burkina Faso will face Tunisia this Saturday, January 29 for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in the US

Burkina Faso and Tunisia will face each other for the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nation this Saturday, January 29 at 2:00 PM (ET). Here you will find everything there yo nee to know about this AFCON match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US. You can watch it live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Burkina Faso continue to advance in this Africa Cup of Nations. They finished second in Group A after beating Cape Verde, drawing with Ethiopia and losing to Cameroon. Then they had a really tough game against Gabon for the round of 16. For most of the match they led 1-0, however, the Gabonese tied almost in the end. The game had to go to penalties where the Burkinabe won 7-6.

Tunisia instead come from being one of the biggest surprises of this Africa Cup of Nations. In the group stage they advanced with great difficulty after losing two games and winning 4-0 against Mauritania. In the round of 16 they had to face one of the top candidates in the tournament, Nigeria. Against all odds, the Tunisians won 1-0 and are now looking forward to repeating what they did at AFCON 2004, when they were champions.

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Stade Roumdé Adjia, Garoua, Cameroon

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history there have been few games between these two rivals. The one they will play this Saturday, January 29 at 2:00 AM (ET) will be the 6th between both. In total there have been 2 wins for Burkina Faso and 1 for Tunisia with 2 draws.

They have played twice for the Africa Cup of Nations and both times were favorable for the Burkinabe: in 1998 they advanced on penalties (8-7) to the semifinals after drawing 1-1 in the regular 90 minutes, a result that did not change in the overtime, and in 2017 they also won 2-0 to advance to the semifinals.

How to watch or live stream Burkina Faso vs Tunisia in the US

This quarterfinal game of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations between Burkina Faso and Tunisia, will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA.

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Tunisia are the favorite with +145 odds, while Burkina Faso have +245. A tie would finish in a +190 payout.

DraftKings Tunisia +145 Tie +190 Burkina Faso +245

