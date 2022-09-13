The fourth edition of the Campeones Cup between Liga MX and MLS teams is set to kick-off on Wednesday, September 14. Find out if the winners of this cup will get an official title.

The 2022 Campeones Cup will feature the Liga MX Champions and the MLS Cup Champions. So, last year's Campeones Cup winners Columbus Crew won't participate in it. So, this year's edition will have a new champion, and a new chance to wath a Mexican-American football clash.

In fact, this tournament made its debut in 2018 in a game between Toronto FC and Tigres UANL. In that opportunity, Tigres UANL picked up the win, and took home the trophy for the Liga MX side. However, the next two editions of the Campeones Cup have been for the MLS teams.

First, Atlanta United as the 2019 MLS Cup Champions, out bested Club America at the Mercedez Benz Stadium in Atlanta. In 2020, the tournament wasn't played. Now the 2022 edition will feature a first-time matchup between the current champions.

Is the Campeones Cup an official title?

In 2018, the Liga MX and the MLS organizations made the Campeones Cup the first of many international games and tournaments between these powerful North American teams. This matchup was the first step to create the annual tournament Leagues Cup, which will be official as of next year.

However, the Campeones Cup is just a friendly game between the current MLS Cup Champions and the Liga MX Champions. So, for this year, Atlas will visit New York City FC for this year's edition of the tournament.

In fact, this tournament isn't endorsed by CONCACAF or FIFA. This means for both top managements organizations, the Campeones Cup doesn't count as an official title. Its just a new way for both Liga MX and MLS teams to face each other in U.S. soil.