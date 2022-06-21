Canada U20 and Saint Kitts and Nevis U20 will play for Matchday 3 of group E of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as: when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Canada U20 and Saint Kitts and Nevis U20 wrap up their participation in the group stage of the Concacaf U20 Championship when they face each other. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game live in the United States.

The participation of Saint Kitts and Nevis in this Concacaf U20 Championship is undoubtedly forgettable: 2 games, 2 losses, 0 goals converted and 16 conceded. They clearly had a difficult group in which they could do very little. Now they have the last chance to close their participation with dignity, and in fact, by winning, they could even go through the round, although it is most likely that they will seek a dignified defeat.

Canada U20 have not been brilliant so far, but they have done enough to go into this game with the confidence that if they win, they will advance to the next round. Their debut against Cuba U20 was not the best, although they later played a good game against the United States U20, drawing 2-2. With the victory they would be in the next round and the Canadians will go for it.

Canada U20 vs St. Kitts and Nevis U20: Date

Canada U20 and St. Kitts and Nevis U20 will face each other at the Tiburcio Carias Andino Stadium, Tegucigalpa, Honduras on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship.

Canada U20 vs St. Kitts and Nevis U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Canada U20 vs St. Kitts and Nevis U20: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship game between Canada U20 and St. Kitts and Nevis U20 will be available to watch in the United States on ViX.

How to watch Canada U20 vs St. Kitts and Nevis U20 anywhere

