Canada is in first place in Concacaf World Cup qualifying and will want to book their first ticket since 1986 to the World Cup. John Herdman named a 25-man roster for the games against Honduras, USA and El Salvador.

Canada is sitting pretty atop the Concacaf World Cup qualifying standings undefeated with 4 wins and 4 draws. The team coached by John Herdman has never been so close to getting back to soccer’s biggest stage, they could virtually book a ticket with a positive output of points against Honduras, USMNT and El Salvador.

Without star Alphonso Davies the Canada squad still has many interesting players to take note of with Cyle Larin, Milan Borjan, Jonathan David, and Tajon Buchanan. Canada is set up to take a lot of points from these three games with their biggest match against the USMNT on January 30th on home soil.

Here is John Herdman’s 25-man roster for what many pundits consider to be the three most important soccer games in recent Canadian history, 9 points could mean the World Cup in Qatar.

Canada roster for World Cup qualifiers

GOALKEEPERS (3)

Milan Borjan – Red Star Belgrade

Maxime Crépeau – LAFC

Jayson Leutwiler – Oldham Athletic

DEFENDERS (9)

Samuel Adekugbe – Hatayspor FC

Derek Cornelius – Panetolikos FC

Cristián Gutierrez – Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Doneil Henry – Unattached

Alistair Johnston – CF Montréal

Scott Kennedy – SSV Jahn Regensburg

Richie Laryea – Nottingham Forest FC

Kamal Miller – CF Montréal

Steven Vitória – Moreirense FC

MIDFIELDERS (6)

Stephen Eustáquio – Porto

Liam Fraser – KMSK Deinze

Atiba Hutchinson – Beşiktaş JK

Mark-Anthony Kaye – Colorado Rapids

Jonathan Osorio – Toronto FC

Samuel Piette – CF Montréal

FORWARDS (7)

Tajon Buchanan – Club Brugge KV

Lucas Cavallini – Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Jonathan David – Lille OSC

David Junior Hoilett – Reading FC

Cyle Larin – Beşiktaş JK

Liam Millar – FC Basel

Iké Ugbo – KRC Genk