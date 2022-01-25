Canada is sitting pretty atop the Concacaf World Cup qualifying standings undefeated with 4 wins and 4 draws. The team coached by John Herdman has never been so close to getting back to soccer’s biggest stage, they could virtually book a ticket with a positive output of points against Honduras, USMNT and El Salvador.
Without star Alphonso Davies the Canada squad still has many interesting players to take note of with Cyle Larin, Milan Borjan, Jonathan David, and Tajon Buchanan. Canada is set up to take a lot of points from these three games with their biggest match against the USMNT on January 30th on home soil.
Here is John Herdman’s 25-man roster for what many pundits consider to be the three most important soccer games in recent Canadian history, 9 points could mean the World Cup in Qatar.
Canada roster for World Cup qualifiers
GOALKEEPERS (3)
Milan Borjan – Red Star Belgrade
Maxime Crépeau – LAFC
Jayson Leutwiler – Oldham Athletic
DEFENDERS (9)
Samuel Adekugbe – Hatayspor FC
Derek Cornelius – Panetolikos FC
Cristián Gutierrez – Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Doneil Henry – Unattached
Alistair Johnston – CF Montréal
Scott Kennedy – SSV Jahn Regensburg
Richie Laryea – Nottingham Forest FC
Kamal Miller – CF Montréal
Steven Vitória – Moreirense FC
MIDFIELDERS (6)
Stephen Eustáquio – Porto
Liam Fraser – KMSK Deinze
Atiba Hutchinson – Beşiktaş JK
Mark-Anthony Kaye – Colorado Rapids
Jonathan Osorio – Toronto FC
Samuel Piette – CF Montréal
FORWARDS (7)
Tajon Buchanan – Club Brugge KV
Lucas Cavallini – Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Jonathan David – Lille OSC
David Junior Hoilett – Reading FC
Cyle Larin – Beşiktaş JK
Liam Millar – FC Basel
Iké Ugbo – KRC Genk