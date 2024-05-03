Real Madrid will play against Cadiz for the Matchday 34 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your country.

Real Madrid will strive to maintain their position at the top when they host Cadiz, who will be battling to avoid relegation, on Matchday 34 of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. This preview offers a thorough analysis of the upcoming match, featuring venue information and a range of television and live streaming options accessible in your area.

It’s a clash of opposites in La Liga. On one side, we have Real Madrid, who, after their victory against Barcelona a couple of Matchdays ago, have opened up a lead that, with so few matches remaining in the season, seems nearly insurmountable. However, in football, surprises are always possible.

This is why Carlo Ancelotti‘s team cannot afford to relax and must remain focused on the path to victory. Their opponents, Cadiz, have very little room for error. From this point forward, every point they fail to secure could mean relegation. Despite the challenge, they will strive to earn at least one point against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 11:15 AM

Australia: 1:15 AM (May 5)

Bangladesh: 8:15 PM

Canada: 10:15 AM

France: 4:15 PM

Germany: 4:15 PM

India: 7:45 PM

Indonesia: 10:15 PM

Ireland: 3:15 PM

Italy: 4:15 PM

Malaysia: 10:15 PM

Mexico: 9:15 AM

Netherlands: 4:15 PM

Nigeria: 3:15 PM

Portugal: 3:15 PM

South Africa: 4:15 PM

Spain: 4:15 PM

UAE: 6:15 PM

UK: 3:15 PM

USA: 10:15 AM (ET)

Juanmi of Cadiz CF – IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Real Madrid vs Cadiz: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Canada: TSN+, TSN3

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: LaLigaTV Premier Sports, ROI 2

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: LaLigaTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes