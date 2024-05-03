Real Madrid will strive to maintain their position at the top when they host Cadiz, who will be battling to avoid relegation, on Matchday 34 of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. This preview offers a thorough analysis of the upcoming match, featuring venue information and a range of television and live streaming options accessible in your area.
[Watch Real Madrid vs Cadiz live FREE in the USA on Fubo]
It’s a clash of opposites in La Liga. On one side, we have Real Madrid, who, after their victory against Barcelona a couple of Matchdays ago, have opened up a lead that, with so few matches remaining in the season, seems nearly insurmountable. However, in football, surprises are always possible.
This is why Carlo Ancelotti‘s team cannot afford to relax and must remain focused on the path to victory. Their opponents, Cadiz, have very little room for error. From this point forward, every point they fail to secure could mean relegation. Despite the challenge, they will strive to earn at least one point against Real Madrid.
Real Madrid vs Cadiz: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 11:15 AM
Australia: 1:15 AM (May 5)
Bangladesh: 8:15 PM
Canada: 10:15 AM
France: 4:15 PM
Germany: 4:15 PM
India: 7:45 PM
Indonesia: 10:15 PM
Ireland: 3:15 PM
Italy: 4:15 PM
Malaysia: 10:15 PM
Mexico: 9:15 AM
Netherlands: 4:15 PM
Nigeria: 3:15 PM
Portugal: 3:15 PM
South Africa: 4:15 PM
Spain: 4:15 PM
UAE: 6:15 PM
UK: 3:15 PM
USA: 10:15 AM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Cadiz: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Canada: TSN+, TSN3
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: LaLigaTV Premier Sports, ROI 2
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: LaLigaTV
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes