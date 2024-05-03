The Los Angeles Lakers officially announced a major decision regarding head coach Darvin Ham. This could have a huge impact for LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially fired head coach Darvin Ham after another elimination in the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets. Of course, this could have major implications for the future of LeBron James. This was GM Rob Pelinka’s message confirming the news.

“We greatly appreciate Darvin’s efforts on behalf of the Lakers and recognize the many accomplishments achieved over the past two seasons including last year’s remarkable run to the Western Conference finals.”

In two seasons, Darvin Ham had a record of 90-74, but, the Lakers were one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA with a roster led by LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell. That’s why Pelinka admitted change is necessary.

“We all want to thank Darvin for his dedication and positivity. While this was a difficult decision to make, it is the best course of action following a full review of the season. This organization will remain unwavering in its commitment to deliver championship-caliber basketball to Lakers fans around the world.”

LeBron James’ future with the Lakers is in jeopardy (Getty Images)

Will LeBron James return with the Los Angeles Lakers?

That’s the big question after Darvin Ham has been fired by the Lakers. Although the coaching move might help to retain LeBron James, the truth is that the King isn’t sure about his future in Los Angeles.

“I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then (silence emoji). Love.”

It’s important to remember that LeBron James has until June 29th to decide if he fulfill the last year of his contract or if he becomes an unrestricted free agent before the 2024-2025 season.