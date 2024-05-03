Odell Beckham Jr is ready for his next chapter in the NFL. A massive move to make a Super Bowl run.

Odell Beckham Jr will play for the Miami Dolphins in what should be the most explosive wide receiver group in the NFL alongside stars like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Now, there’s no margin of error for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in his fifth year in the league considering he also has a tremendous backfield with Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane.

Head coach Mike McDaniel and GM Chris Grier are trying to give the Dolphins their first Super Bowl in more than five decades. A sensational passing game seems to be their formula to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Odell Beckham Jr is 31-years old and arrives to Miami after a very disappointing season playing for the Baltimore Ravens. If the wide receiver finds his star level already seen with the Giants and the Rams, there might be a new championship contender in the AFC.

Tua Tagovalioa will have the best WR group in the NFL (Getty Images)

How long is Odell Beckham Jr contract with Miami Dolphins?

Odell Beckham Jr will sign a one-year, $3 million contract with the Miami Dolphins. However, that number could surpass $8 million due to the incentives in the agreement.

Tyreek Hill will be the No.1 wide receiver on the depth chart, Waddle is the clear No.2, but, thanks to the arrival of Beckham, the Dolphins just got incredible talent for a No.3.