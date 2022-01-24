The USMNT is back in action as Gregg Berhalter’s side prepares for another round of three games in Concacaf World Cup qualifying.

Gregg Berhalter has called in a total of 28 players for the USMNT’s crucial three games in Concacaf World Cup qualifying. The USMNT sit second in the qualification standings and a positive points total from these three games could start to lock up one of the first three spots that qualify directly to Qatar 2022.

The usual suspects are back as Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi, Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest, and Zack Steffen will suit up for the national team’s big three games against El Salvador, Canada, and Honduras. The USMNT will play two games at home and one on the road to Canada.

The Canadians will be without star player Alphonso Davies, who is sidelined due to a covid-19 related heart issue. The USMNT are set up to get a lot of points from these three games despite the fact that Pepi, Pulisic, and Dest have been underperforming. Here is the full 28-man squad for the USMNT for Concacaf World Cup qualifying.

Full USMNT 28-man squad

GOALKEEPERS (4): Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 26/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 13/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 22/1), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 15/2), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United; 1/0), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 8/0), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim/GER; 6/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 19/1), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 15/3), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR; 71/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 23/2)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 45/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 22/1), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED; 4/0), Sebastian Lletget (New England Revolution; 33/8), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 28/8), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 11/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 30/0)

FORWARDS (8): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 15/5), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 42/8), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 5/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 40/10), Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg/GER; 7/3), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 42/17), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 18/2), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; 66/14)