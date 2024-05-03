Lionel Messi has been unstoppable in MLS since he joined Inter Miami in July 2023. However, that doesn’t stop coach Gerardo Martino from looking for ways to maximize the Argentine star’s production on the field.

In fact, the Herons’ manager recently admitted he could try Leo at a different position. Speaking to the media ahead of Saturday’s game against the New York Red Bulls, Martino said he’s considering playing Messi as a striker.

“We’ve talked about [Messi playing as a No. 9] and I think recuperating Leo in those points of the pitch is a great point for us,” Martino said, via ESPN. “He doesn’t exhaust himself coming and going, not that he can’t do it, he can move anywhere he wants on the pitch, but we shouldn’t deprive ourselves from the moment of his participation in the final moments of the play.“

Messi has played as a right winger for most of his career, but the last few years saw him operate more as an attacking midfielder. Though he’s always positioned behind a natural striker, Martino believes Leo’s ability to find the net could make him a great option up front.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on against Nashville SC during the first half of the Concacaf Champions Cup Leg One Round of 16 match at GEODIS Park on March 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Beyond being the greatest player in the world, he’s a great goal scorer. So, we need to try to find him in different phases of the game. If he participates in every part of our attack, we have more opportunities.”

Messi’s history as a “false nine”

Messi served as a “false nine” on many occasions throughout his career, as Pep Guardiola came up with that idea for the 8x Ballon d’Or winner during his time at the helm of Barcelona.

Guardiola’s revolutionary idea was to make a little change to his 4-3-3 formation by making Messi play as a central striker but with the freedom to drop back in the attacking line, helping with the creation of plays as well as giving more space to the wingers. It’s a role the Rosario-born star went on to embrace many more times during his stint at Camp Nou.

Jorge Sampaoli tried to repeat that tactic at the Argentine national team in the 2018 World Cup, playing Messi as a false No. 9 in the round of 16 clash against France. But unlike Pep, Sampaoli couldn’t make it work as La Albiceleste struggled against the eventual champions.