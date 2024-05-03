The UEFA Euro 2024 will be the most important event of the summer with 24 national teams looking for glory. Of course, there seem to be clear favorites like France or England, but, many surprises could take place from June 14th to July 14th.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads an extraordinary roster with Portugal, Italy are finally back in a major tournament and Germany as hosts could hoist the trophy for the first time since 1996.

Spain, Croatia, Denmark, Belgium and Turkey could be some of the possible surprises. Furthermore, the UEFA Euro might be crucial to determine the winner of the next Ballon’ d’Or.

Major performances by Kylian Mbappe or Jude Bellingham could give them an edge over Vinicius Jr who will be playing the Copa America with Brazil tryhing to dethrone Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Kylian Mbappe and France are favorites in the 2024 UEFA Euro (Getty Images)

How many players are teams allowed to register for UEFA Euro 2024?

The UEFA Executive Committee just announced a massive change toward the Euro 2024 by allowing teams to register up to 26 players for the upcoming tournament.

The previous number permitted was 23. Although it’s not an obligatory measure, this gives coaches a tremendous margin to build their roster considering possible injuries o last minute situations.

UEFA also confirmed that national teams must provide their final squad lists before June 7th. The minimum is 23 players on the roster and, as we’ve already mentioned, the maximum is 25.