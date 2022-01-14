The Canadian soccer player will be shelved after Bayern Munich doctors discovered an inflammation in his heart muscle. Davies is the second player on the Bayern roster with a heart issue.

Alphonso Davies is set to miss out on the next games for Bayern Munich and will also sit out critical World Cup qualifiers in Concacaf for Canada as news came from Germany that the left-back has an inflammation of the heart muscle, known as myocarditis. Davies, who tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of the year had the heart issued discovered by team doctors on Friday.

"During our follow-up examination that we do with every player that has had Covid-19, we detected signs of mild myocarditis, i.e. an inflammation of the heart muscle… He has stopped training for now, so he won't be available to us for the next weeks. This myocarditis isn't too dramatic based on the ultrasound, but more simply signs of an inflammation. Nevertheless, it needs to heal and that will no doubt take some time” was the statement made by Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The speedy player will be out for an undetermined amount of time and is the second player at Bayern Munich with a heart related issue, the other being forward Kingsley Coman.

Alphonso Davies out of action for the next few weeks

Alphonso Davies skyrocketed to worldwide fame with his transfer from the Vancouver Whitecaps of Major League Soccer to Bayern Munich back in 2018. Almost immediately the 21-year-old was thrusted into the Bayern starting lineup taking the position of left back. In a short amount of time Davies, who was known as a winger, became what many pundits consider the best left back in the World.

Davies without question is the most successful MLS export ever, having won 10 titles at Bayern. Davies has played 16 games for Bayern this season collecting 4 assists, while on the international stage Davies has 10 goals in 30 caps for Canada.



