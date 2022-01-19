The wait is over! Tickets for the much-expected FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 are finally for sale. Check out everything you need to know to get yours right away.

Qatar 2022 | FIFA releases World Cup tickets for sale: Everything you need to know to get yours

The moment soccer enthusiasts from all over the world were waiting for is finally here. Starting today, January 19, 2022, fans can submit their applications for tickets and packages to attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

"With a range of enticing options available in this opening phase, fans worldwide have a chance to secure their seats so they do not miss out on a once-in-a-lifetime experience," wrote FIFA.

But, how's the application process? How can I submit my application to attend the World Cup? What kinds of tickets can I buy and, more importantly, how much do they cost? Let's answer all of those questions.

Do I Need To Submit My Application Right Away?

Fortunately for those who didn't know, there's no need to submit an application right away. According to FIFA, there will be no difference between applications submitted throughout the whole first phase.

"During this first sales period, which starts at 13:00 Doha time today and finishes on 8 February 2022 at 13:00 Doha time, fans will be able to submit their ticket applications. In this initial promotion, it will make no difference whether applications are submitted on the first day, the last day or any time in between, as all tickets will be allocated following the closing of the ticket application period.

In cases where the number of tickets applied for exceeds the available ticket inventory for the domestic or international market, tickets will be allocated by a random selection draw process. All successful, partially successful and unsuccessful applicants will be duly notified of the outcome of their applications by Tuesday, 8 March 2022, along with the steps to follow and the deadline by which to pay for allocated tickets."

Qatar 2022: What Kind Of Tickets Can I Buy?

Individual match tickets

Team-specific ticket series

Four-stadium ticket series

Accessibility tickets

Supporter tickets

Conditional supporter tickets

Also, all fans will need to have their Hay’ya Card (Fan ID) to access stadiums.

Qatar 2022: How Much Do Tickets Cost?

Tickets for this World Cup will be considerably cheaper than the previous edition in Russia. Prices will go as low as $70 for international supporters and $11 for Qatari residents. That would make them the cheapest at a World Cup since Mexico 1986 ($3), per the Associated Press. When it comes to the final, tickets range from $604 to $1,600.

How Do I Submit My Application For Qatar 2022?

If you want to submit an application, you just need to enter FIFA's official website and fill in your data. Later, FIFA will get in touch with you to let you know whether your application was successful or not.