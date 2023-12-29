Carlo Ancelotti renews with Real Madrid: Where does Brazil go from here?

Carlo Ancelotti is staying at Real Madrid, an announcement that set shockwaves through world soccer as the Italian manager had been long rumored to take over the Brazilian national team in June of 2024.

Ancelotti will stay on at Real Madrid until 2026, the Italian manager is now on his second stint at the Spanish giants and has won 10 titles at the club including two UEFA Champions Leagues. Real Madrid issued a formal statement where the club indicated the new contract runs until June 30th, 2026.

Carlo Ancelotti was reported to be all set to take over Brazil prior to the Copa America, but the former AC Milan manager stated that no deal was signed and was distancing himself from those rumors that once sparked his interest in the last few months.

Who are Brazil’s coaching candidates?

Carlo Ancelotti seemed to be the main candidate for the Brazilian national team, the federation’s desire to have a foreign manager seems to have hit a wall and made a poor year for the Brazilian national team even worse.

Here are a few candidates that could still take over the five time World Champions:



Abel Ferreira of Palmeiras seems to check all the boxes for the federation going forward, Ferreira is Portuguese, has already worked and won championships in Brazil and South America and has a contract until the end of 2024, which could be negotiated.

Fernando Diniz is in the caretaker role at the moment and has produced an underwhelming 2-3-1 record, but Diniz has been splitting his time between winning the Copa Libertadores with Fluminense and the national team, like Ferreira his deal runs until end of 2024.

Antonio Conte, without a team at the moment the 54-year-old former Tottenham boss could be a left field candidate, but he would cost the federation a huge sum. Neighbors Uruguay are reportedly spending $12 million a year for Marcelo Bielsa and his staff, and this could apply pressure for Brazil to think big.

Renato Guacho has done an exceptional job at Gremio, and his contract ends in December, an accomplished manager Guacho has won 8 titles, 7 with Gremio.