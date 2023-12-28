Neymar knows how to enjoy his time off and his rehabbing, while the Al Hilal star has posted on social media the painful experience of rehabbing his knee after a devastating ACL injury against Uruguay while playing for Brazil during World Cup qualifying.

Amid getting himself back from injury the former PSG star took time to embark on a 72-hour cruise bearing his name and images have surfaced of the Brazilian star partying with celebrities and influencers as well as those on board enjoying himself.

Neymar even took part in a standup routine with a comedian and posed for pictures with former teammate Nene of PSG.

Neymar parties on cruise trip

The three-day cruise is reported to be around $1,500 – 3,500 in cost and has casinos, specialized stores, bowling, game room, 4D cinema, water park, gym, spa, theater shows and gourmet food options.

Neymar was posting pictures on his social media as early as six in the morning showing the star was making the most of his 72 hours of partying and having fun.

Neymar has gone out of his way to participate and mingle with the 3,000 people on board the cruise ship, even playing music and dancing.