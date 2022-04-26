The first and second of Group G, Cerro Porteño and Peñarol, will play this Wednesday seeking leadership in their zone. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, the preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Cerro Porteño and Peñarol, who are first and second in their zone respectively, face each other this Wednesday, April 27, in search of being leaders of Group G. Find here all you need to know about this Conmebol Libertadores game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Cerro Porteño had a very good start in this Conmebol Libertadores. They tied 0-0 in the Derby against Olimpia and then beat Colon 3-1, which places them as leaders of Group G with 4 points. Of course, in this game they seek to establish themselves as leaders and for that it will be essential to win at home.

In the case of Peñarol, they debuted with a loss against Colon de Santa Fe, but then recovered in Matchday 2 by beating Olimpia 2-1. At the moment they are staying in second place for having 3 points like Colon, but better goal difference. Although that could change if the Argentine team won their game against Olimpia and they don't get the victory, that's why this match for the Uruguayans will be very important.

Cerro Porteño vs Peñarol: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: General Pablo Rojas Stadium, Asuncion, Paraguay

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Cerro Porteño vs Peñarol: Time by states in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Cerro Porteño vs Peñarol: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The games played between these two teams are not too many, which is strange considering that they always qualify for international competitions, especially the Copa Libertadores. There are only 8, with Peñarol dominating the statistics, since they won 4 games against Cerro Porteño's 2. Also, there were 2 draws.

The last time these rivals met was for the round of 16 of the 2004 Copa Sudamericana. On that occasion, Cerro Porteño advanced to the quarterfinals, winning 3-1 as visitors, but losing 2-1 in Paraguay. The 4-3 aggregate result allowed them to advance despite the loss at home.

How to watch or live stream Cerro Porteño vs Peñarol in the US

The game that will be played this Wednesday, April 27 at the General Pablo Rojas Stadium for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Cerro Porteño and Peñarol will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA.

Cerro Porteño vs Peñarol: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Cerro Porteño are the favorite with -118 odds, while Peñarol have +375. A tie would finish in a +250 payout.

Caliente Cerro Porteño -118 Tie +250 Peñarol +375

*Odds via Caliente