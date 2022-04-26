Karim Benzema has once again taken much of the spotlight despite Real Madrid lost to Manchester City in the first leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Check out here the list of this UCL top scorers.

If there's a player who's taken all the limelight in this 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, it's Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has been extremely prolific for Real Madrid, scoring when they needed him the most to help his team reach the last four.

At 34, Benzema has proven he still has a lot left in his tank and also shows how far he can carry the La Liga giants even without the help of Cristiano Ronaldo or Gareth Bale like in the good old days. Now, he is the leader of the team.

This season we're witnessing arguably the best version of Benzema in a Champions League, especially in a knockout phase. Check out here where he stands in the 2021-22 UCL top scorers ranking and other players who make the list.

Who are the top scorers of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League?

With his brace against Manchester City in leg 1 of the semifinals, Karim Benzema has overtaken Robert Lewandowski as the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League top scorers with 14 goals.

Nine of his 14 goals took place in the knockout stage, which means that he broke Lionel Messi's best goalscoring production (8) in a UCL knockout phase. Check out here what the table of 2021-22 Champions League top scorers look like: