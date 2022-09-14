It took only two UEFA Champions League games in the 2022-23 season for Lionel Messi to break a record previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not playing in this edition as Man Utd failed to qualify.

The moment we've been waiting for is finally here. The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage started last week, and Lionel Messi has already started to set new records.

The Argentine star has already written history in Europe's most prestigious competition, but at 35, there are many things he can still accomplish to cement an even bigger legacy.

Arguably the biggest milestone the Paris Saint-Germain winger is chasing is to become the all-time top scorer in the tournament, as he currently trails Cristiano Ronaldo. In the meantime, Messi already broke one of the Portuguese striker's records.

Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's UCL record

With his equalizer against Maccabi Haifa on Matchday 2 of the UCL group stage, Lionel Messi surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo for most opponents scored against in the UEFA Champions League.

Messi has become the first player to find the net against 39 different teams in Champions League, more than any other player in the tournament history, including Ronaldo (38).

This may explain why Ronaldo wanted to play for a Champions League club so badly this season. With Manchester United in the Europa League, he's at risk of losing other records.

Though his milestone of 140 goals in the tournament seems to be safe (Messi is second with 126 goals), his absence leaves the door open for the Argentine winger - or others - to get closer.

Players with most teams scored against in Champions League